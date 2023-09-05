Canon Central and North Africa (www.Canon-CNA.com), in collaboration with BSS (Broadcast System Solutions) in Egypt, proudly announces the inauguration of the new showroom. This marks a significant milestone in the brand’s unwavering commitment to providing cutting-edge, technology-driven imaging solutions to our valued customers across the African continent. The showroom was inaugurated by Canon Executive Vice President, DRBG Stefano Zenti, along with the esteemed presence of Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa, and Tareq Eid, CEO of BSS, on September 4th, 2023.

Located in the new BSS (Broadcast and System Solutions) Service Center in 14 B Hassan EL-Emam, Al-Mantaqa Aloula, Nasr City, Cairo, Egypt, the unique format of the showroom sees a complete move away from conventional showrooms of the past to a tactile and immersive experience where customers can ‘touch-and-try’ Canon products and solutions. They also can engage directly with product experts and experience turnkey pro-imaging solutions before committing to any purchases.

"The showroom's strategic integration within the BSS (Broadcast and System Solutions) service center, renowned for its cutting-edge pro-imaging partnership with Canon, perfectly embodies our unwavering commitment to a customer-centric approach in Egypt, said Somesh Adukia, Managing Director of Canon Central and North Africa. “The collaboration with BSS underlines Canon's relentless dedication to providing an immersive platform for customers to meticulously assess Canon's pro-imaging cameras and equipment’s, empowering them with firsthand experiences to make informed purchase decisions. This initiative stands as a testament to our determination to showcase the remarkable capabilities and advantages of Canon's latest technological innovations."

"At the core of this extraordinary showroom is our dedication to meeting the needs of customers by presenting Canon's comprehensive pro-imaging product range, encompassing PTZ (Pan-tilted Zoom), ENG (Electronic News Gathering), Cinema, and the EOS R mirrorless lineup, all for an unparalleled hands-on engagement," said BSS CEO, Tareq Eid. “The uniqueness of this showroom is that while it showcases Canon’s products, its shared location with the BSS Service Center offers customers the opportunity to enjoy a tour of the latest Canon products while taking advantage of BSS's level-three service support for cameras, DSLRs, mirrorless pro-video equipment, and lenses.”

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

The exclusive showroom stages a comprehensive lineup and immersive experience for engineers and enthusiasts alike, providing customers in Egypt with front-row access to the latest leading-edge video solutions and innovative technology. It will serve as a platform to showcase Canon’s state-of-the-art technology, giving customers and enthusiasts access to holistic solutions rather than single products.

The showroom will provide access to innovative solutions for Canon’s target audience in Egypt, encompassing professionals in sectors such as media, entertainment, government, production, and education. Showcased Canon products include pro-imaging cameras and equipment, the innovative EOS R mirrorless camera range, ENG (Electronic News Gathering) solutions, the cinema lineup, IP (Internet Protocol) solutions, PTZ (pan, tilt and zoom) cameras, and multicam setups.

A DISTINCT UNDERSTANDING OF THE EGYPTIAN MARKET

Canon has taken strategic measures to position itself as a cornerstone of innovative imaging solutions across various sectors in Egypt. By comprehensively grasping the unique requirements and challenges of the Egyptian market and its industries, Canon has tailored its offerings to provide optimal solutions, all of which will be showcased at the Experience Centre.

In addition to the recent, highly successful Canon Multicam Show, the showroom will not only exhibit Canon’s remarkable products but also play a pivotal and ongoing role in driving and championing the much-needed digital technology shift within Africa’s multimedia industry.

