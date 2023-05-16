Canon’s (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/) advanced eyecare equipment has been life-changing for thousands of children suffering from vision loss in Bangui, Central African Republic. The situation in the country is alarming because children are often facing undetected vision limitations during school lessons, and this has impacted their livelihoods. According to research, Bangui’s dry climate has been a huge contributor to poor vision conditions including Paediatric Dry Eye and even worse is Glaucoma.

With limited healthcare facilities and eyecare specialists in the area, the Optical center Anna, located in the Mama Carla paediatric Center, a big project of the non-profit organisation Amici per il Centrafrica, has stepped in to help and support the local fight against visual impairments. The admirable work at Mama Carla is being carried out by a senior technician in ophthalmology, an optician, and an intern. At the clinic, children suffering from vision disorders and discomfort are assisted with treatment including eye drops for artificial tears, corticosteroid therapy - which is used to reduce inflammation – and are provided with sunglasses that have been donated.

Through the years, Canon’s Eye Care Division with the support of their authorised distributor in Italy FE-Group have been supporting the clinic by delivering much-needed eye care devices to support the screening of Bangui children. By Canon donation, the Centre has accumulated a Canon Autorefractor, a lens meter, and a Full Auto Tonometer, which helps the screening and diagnostic of refraction errors and intraocular pressure in the eyes.

“I have been here for over three years, and I see an average of 45 children per day from new-borns to 15-year-olds. Poor vision can slow down reaction time and can lead to dangerous consequences. The eye is an organ that can easily be damaged so taking care of one’s eyes is crucial as it has a massive impact on the quality of life,” said Dr Ngondjhias Bonna Marie Nick, the optician who has been working at the clinic.

Dr Nick said that increased temperatures and other environmental factors were also contributing to visual disorders in the area.

Cristina Ceresoli, Vice President of Amici per il Centrafrica said there was so much good being done at the clinic in Bangui, all thanks to the dedicated staff, volunteers, and the reliability and accuracy of Canon’s eyecare equipment.

“We are so proud to have created and supported this center because what they are doing is so amazing and inspirational. The staff have dedicated a huge amount of time to the children, and the parents and community are so grateful. We are extremely thankful to all the volunteers who have also stepped up and gone above and beyond to help make a difference in Bangui.”

Adel Bencheikh, Director of Canon Medical Eye Care said it was an honour to donate and support such an initiative, which follows Canon’s Medical “Made for Life “philosophy. He thanked Chris van Wijk, the Eye Care Product Manager who has been involved in this project for many years.

Tushar Vashnavi, Director of Strategic Planning for Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) said it was heart-warming and rewarding to know that Canon’s eyecare technology was being used to positively change thousands of children’s lives.

“We couldn’t be happier to know that Canon’s eyecare products are making a meaningful and life-changing difference to the children of Bangui, who can now work on restoring their sight. This initiative has really touched us and it is humbling to know that we are living up to our philosophy of ‘Kyosei’- to live and work together for the common good,” he said.

“We at Canon are inspired by the work at Mama Carla and by the commitment and dedication of staff and volunteers. We are proud that Canon products play a small part in this uplifting initiative.”

Watch this inspiring story of how proper care can transform the lives of people. Tune in now! (https://apo-opa.info/42HwTWo)

Media enquiries, please contact:

Canon Central and North Africa

Mai Youssef

E-mail:. Mai.youssef@canon-me.com

APO Group - PR Agency

Rania ElRafie

E-mail: Rania.ElRafie@apo-opa.com

About Canon Central and North Africa:

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 was a strategic step that aimed to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the African continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA ensures the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace. With over 100 employees, CCNA manages sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa.

Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei (https://apo-opa.info/3xeczh6) – ‘living and working together for the common good’. CCNA pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its own environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services. At Canon, we are pioneers, constantly redefining the world of imaging for the greater good. Through our technology and our spirit of innovation, we push the bounds of what is possible – helping us to see our world in ways we never have before. We help bring creativity to life, one image at a time. Because when we can see our world, we can transform it for the better.

For more information: https://www.Canon-CNA.com/