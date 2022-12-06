Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com/) today announces that Hiro Imamura, Vice President Marketing&Innovation EMEA, Digital Printing&Solutions (DP&S), has been promoted to Executive Vice President DP&S, Canon EMEA.

Mr Imamura brings nearly 40 years of collective experience in the printing industry where he has worked for Canon Inc in Japan, as well as undertaking senior leadership roles at both Canon Europe and Canon USA.

Over the last two years, as Vice President Marketing&Innovation EMEA DP&S, Hiro has helped to drive significant growth across Canon’s portfolio of products, solutions and services. He will move into his new role in January 2023 and a successor will be announced shortly.

Commenting on the appointment, Hiro Imamura said, “I am very much looking forward to leading and delivering growth to this exciting part of our business. My focus will be on developing initiatives which will help to meet the continuously evolving needs of our customers, whilst helping our partners to grow and stay successful”.

Alongside Hiro’s promotion, Taz Nakamasu, currently Executive Vice President DP&S for Canon EMEA, has been appointed Global CEO, Canon Production Printing (CPP). Mr Nakamasu has over four decades of experience with Canon where he has served in various senior leadership roles. He replaces Mick Asada who will be returning to Tokyo to take on a new Canon Inc. headquarter assignment at the end of the year.

