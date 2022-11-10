CCNA’s theme ‘Strategy&Moves Together,’ saw Canon bringing its partners together to unveil its strategy and outlook to accelerate its footprint across African markets for 2023; Maximising opportunities and adapting to new emerging trends collectively with partners to accelerate the business and reaffirm its position as a pivotal industry leader.

Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), the leading provider of printing and imaging solutions, held its annual Partner Conference at the renowned Jumeirah Emirates Towers in Dubai on 8th&9th November 2022. The event gathered participants and partners from 40 different countries across the African region which is a testament of Canon's commitment to the Africa markets and partners’ support. In light of the shifting market trends and dynamics, Canon extended this year's partner conference to two days for the first-time, to adequately meet the needs of market feedback and extended the invitation to include channel partners and dealers on the second day of the annual partner conference.

This year's conference reflected the optimism Canon sees for the coming year in the market, launching the theme of 2023 as “Strategy&Moves Together”. Like a strategic game of chess, Canon is focused on adapting to a changing environment, turning challenges into opportunities, and reaffirming its position as a pivotal industry leader. It unveiled its growth plans and strategy to grow the business together with its partners through a committed approach of adaptability, resilience, and openness for future sustainable business prospects.

Closer-To-Customer

The world has adapted to a new normal, and Canon is focused on expansion throughout the region by staying committed to ensuring consistent growth with value business Partners, while simultaneously broadening the scope by increasing partnerships, value propositions to customer, and service benefits. Centring its vision of getting closer to its customers, Canon had set up various experiential booths to facilitate audiences in getting a first had imaging technology experience showcasing wide range of Canon’s consumer&business products, solutions, and services. One of the goals highlighted in the conference was to continue building strong business resiliency not just for Canon but also for all its channel partners. Emphasizing on driving business value and growth through a three-pronged approach of ‘Flexibility Adaptability&Innovation for 2023.

2022 – A Healthy Performance

Canon is optimistic about the future. It showed a strong performance, with healthy growth projected until the end of the year. The company is aiming to close the year 2022 with remarkable sales achievement registering a double-digit growth over 2021. Canon extended its appreciation to all partners for helping to support its direction and strategy. Mutual growth with partners in Africa through Canon technology is a key priority to ensure that customers can make a living by learning new skills.

“The dialogue with our partners was extremely useful and thought-provoking. We intend moving into 2023 with a smart outlook to that we put customers at the forefront. We want to ensure that the growth for Canon and our partners is bolstered across Africa. Our approach is simple – we are focusing on remaining agile while constantly planning to seize new opportunities to ensure sustainable success. We are pleased with all the input received at the conference and the mapping out of our dynamic route. We look forward to starting 2023 with a fresh and unique outlook for our business, our partner engagements, and our plans to expand our presence across Africa,” said Somesh Adukia, Managing Director for Canon Central and North Africa.

Recognition of Accomplishments

At the conference, Canon CNA also recognised accomplishments of its valued partners and dealers through a set of strategic business awards for the 2022 period. Awards comprised of below categories:

Business to Consumer Awards:

President Award: Disway S.A

B2C Special Recognition Award: Sabi Systems

DRBG Special Recognition Award: Sabi Systems

Best Performance Award for Mirrorless: Navtan International

Best Performance Award for Pro-Video: UNOMAT International

Best Performance Award for G-Series: Raya Distribution

Business to Business Awards:

B2B Best Performance Award: Hiperdist

Business to Consumer Dealer Awards:

Best Sub-Distributor for overall B2C Business: BCS Trading

Best Channel Re-Seller for overall B2C Business: Al Habiib Electronics Limited

Best System Integrator for Laser Tender Business: Infodis

Best Channel Re-Seller for Print: Elissa Distribution Computer Trading Limited

Best Channel Re-Seller for Pro-Imaging: Universal Gift Centre

Business to Business Dealer Awards:

President Award: Copy Cat Group

DRBG Special Recognition Award: Canocity Ltd

Best Special Recognition Award LFP Best Performance: Burma

Best Special Recognition Award process for closing tenders: GSM Al Magreb

Best Special Recognition Award for Print: Proxitec Solutions&Infogerance

Best Special Recognition Award Value Proposition: Click Group Information Technology Solutions

Best Special Recognition Award Value Proposition: Best Buy Group

