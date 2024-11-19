Canon’s Miraisha Programme focuses on delivering job opportunities and future livelihoods to young people across Africa through skills workshops, training programmes and enterprise support.

The programme has educated more than 7000+ future professionals across the continent, helping them to gain qualifications, secure employment and set up their own businesses.

Canon Central and North Africa (Canon-CNA.com), a global leader in imaging is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with École Supérieure des Arts Visuels de Marrakech (ESAV), a prestigious institution for film and visual arts education located in Marrakech, Morocco. This collaboration aims to elevate photography skills and empower photographers and videographers under the Canon Miraisha Programme and Film&Photography Excellence Programme. By offering specialised training tailored for individuals studying with prior experience and knowledge in photography and filmmaking, the partnership aims to further enhance their proficiency and expertise in the field.

“We are excited to partner with ESAV to provide advanced training opportunities for students who are already versed in photography and videography,” said Rashad Ghani, B2C Business Unit Director- Canon Central&North Africa. “Through our collaboration, we aim to further enrich the education experience and empower the students to reach new heights in their creative pursuits. Our education programmes are conducted by certified Canon trainers, ensuring that learners benefit from the extensive knowledge and experience of our experts. We strive to provide a supportive environment where all participants can enhance their skills and achieve their learning objectives.”

As part of the collaboration, Canon will offer a series of masterclasses designed for third-year students and advanced participants. These masterclasses led by certified Canon trainers, will delve deep into the nuances of photography fundamentals, cinematography essentials, and the intricate processes involved in printing. This curriculum is not merely about reinforcing existing knowledge; it’s designed to propel students into new realms of creativity and technical mastery, facilitated by the latest advancements in Canon’s imaging technology. By focusing on individuals at an advanced stage of their academic journey, this training programme ensures that the content and challenges presented are of the highest relevance and complexity, pushing the boundaries of what the students can achieve.

Beyond the immediate benefits of advanced training and skill development, this collaboration is a forward-looking initiative aimed at building capacity and resilience among emerging visual artists. It underscores the importance of continuous learning and adaptation in a field that is constantly evolving and driven by technological advancements and innovation. Activities under this collaboration will commence on 6 November 2024 with a signing ceremony followed by a series of training workshops and masterclasses conducted by Canon experts.

The first masterclass, focused on the fundamentals of photography will take place on 6th November 2024. The second masterclass covering the fundamentals of cinematography is scheduled for 8 November. The training sessions will conclude on the 3rd of February 2025, with a Masterclass in printing.

“We are delighted to partner with Canon to offer our students world-class training opportunities in photography and videography,” said Ahmed Belkhayat, General Manager of ESAV Marrakech. “This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing exceptional education and equipping our students with the skills they need to excel in their careers.”

The partnership symbolises a shared dedication to excellence and innovation in visual arts education. Both organisations are committed to providing participants with unparalleled learning experiences and preparing them for success in the dynamic field of photography.

École Supérieure des Arts Visuels de Marrakech, renowned for its distinguished faculty and vibrant learning atmosphere, attracts students and professionals from across the globe. By teaming up with Canon, ESAV seeks to enhance its curriculum, providing students with comprehensive training to excel in the professional realm of visual arts.

