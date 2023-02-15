The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) supported vulnerable populations affected by the crisis in Burkina Faso in 2022, thanks to a USD 11.8 million contribution from the Government of Canada, channeled through Global Affairs Canada.

During the lean season (June-August), the funding contributed to help WFP meet the food needs of 1.2 million people whose ability to meet their basic food and nutrition needs had over the years decreased due to insecurity, the impact of climate change, and rising food prices.

“Our priority in 2022 was to help contain the food crisis among people affected by insecurity while reinforcing families’ capacity to reverse the effects of climate change,” said Elvira Pruscini, WFP’s Representative and Country Director in Burkina Faso. “With the funds donated by the Government of Canada, WFP was able to provide vital food assistance and also help vulnerable families create sustainable solutions for food security allowing them to improve their living conditions.”

In addition to the direct emergency food assistance, WFP worked with communities to strengthen their resilience to climate shocks such as droughts and floods, through land rehabilitation and promotion of agricultural activities that produce food for families, while protecting the environment for future generations. WFP implemented activities to meet people’s needs, with a particular emphasis on women’s economic capacity to care for themselves.

Through this funding, WFP maintained the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service throughout 2022, enabling the humanitarian community to reach the most vulnerable populations in hard-to-reach areas with vital humanitarian assistance.

“With 60 years of diplomatic relations between Burkina Faso and Canada, and long-lasting partnership with WFP, Canada remains committed to work for the benefit of the most vulnerable population in Burkina Faso”, said Lee-Anne Hermann, Ambassador of Canada to Burkina Faso.

In 2023, WFP in Burkina Faso requires US$ 505 million to provide lifesaving and life changing assistance to the people most exposed to food insecurity in the country. According to the latest Cadre Harmonisé food security analysis, 2.6 million people were facing emergency levels of food insecurity over the last quarter of 2022 - a 59 percent increase compared to the same period in 2021. This figure is projected to reach 3.5 million people during the lean season between June and August 2023. An estimated 19,800 people across Burkina Faso’s Sahel Region will experience catastrophic levels of hunger during the same period unless urgent action is taken to provide timely support.