For many women in Cameroon, childbirth remains a significant health risk. Despite medical advancements, the country continues to have one of the highest maternal and infant mortality rates in the region. In 2020, an estimated 438 women per 100,000 live births died from pregnancy-related complications, according to the World Bank’s Gender Data Portal. While maternal mortality declined slightly to 406 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2022, progress has been slow, and maternal health challenges persist.

Limited access to quality reproductive healthcare, high adolescent pregnancy rates—where 108 out of every 1,000 girls aged 15-19 give birth—and persistent nutrition gaps continue to put the health of mothers and newborns at risk. Without urgent and sustained interventions, preventable deaths will continue, placing an even greater strain on families and communities.

To address these challenges, Cameroon is set to launch its five-year National Strategy on Reproductive, Maternal, Child, Adolescent, and Nutrition Health (RMNCAH-Nut) on March 13, 2025. Developed with support from Africa CDC and its partners, this strategy—running from 2025 to 2030—aligns with global health priorities, particularly Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 on health and well-being. The plan focuses on strengthening maternal healthcare services, improving data collection, enhancing policy implementation, and fostering better coordination among stakeholders.

Before its official launch, Africa CDC played a key role in supporting a technical validation workshop to refine the strategy. The workshop brought together 33 experts, including representatives from Cameroon’s Ministry of Health and key partners, to ensure that the document was scientifically sound, locally relevant, and actionable at the national level.

“Part of Africa CDC’s mandate is to support countries in developing strategic health plans that align with continental priorities. Cameroon is among the first to finalize its strategy, and this will serve as a model for other African nations. We are now preparing for the official launch and mobilizing resources for effective implementation,” explained Fidel Gabo, Head of the Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health Division at Africa CDC.

Cameroon’s national strategy builds on broader continental efforts to support African Union Member States in strengthening reproductive health policies. Recognizing that women and children are disproportionately affected during health emergencies, the African Union validated a five-year continental reproductive health strategy (2022-2026) with the participation of 42 AU Member States. This framework focuses on critical areas, including adolescent sexual and reproductive health, maternal and newborn health, family planning, prevention and management of reproductive system cancers, gender-based violence reduction, and safe abortion care.

To ensure effective implementation at the national level, a continental priority assessment identified key gaps in reproductive health financing, policy frameworks, and healthcare workforce capacity. As part of a follow-up assessment, Cameroon and Lesotho were among the first countries selected for technical and financial support to develop national strategies aligned with the broader continental framework.

To facilitate nationwide adoption, the strategy has been translated into English to reach a wider audience, including policymakers, healthcare workers, civil society organizations, and local communities. A total of 1,500 high-quality printed copies will be distributed across national, regional, and district levels to ensure accessibility for all stakeholders. The March 13 launch marks the beginning of a larger effort to mobilize resources for effective implementation across the country. Africa CDC will continue to collaborate with Cameroon’s Ministry of Health to ensure sustainable integration of reproductive health services into the national primary healthcare system. By prioritizing maternal and child health, this strategy has the potential to save thousands of lives and build a stronger, more resilient healthcare system for future generations.