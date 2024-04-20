From April 17 to 19, 2024, the U.S. Embassy introduced residents of Douala and surrounding localities to “America in 3 Days.” The 3-day outreach event, which was hosted at Institut Universitaire de la Côte (IUC), provided valuable insights into the resources and opportunities offered by the U.S. Embassy and drew nearly 2000 attendees including students, professors, civil society leaders, and businesspeople. This marked the second edition of the America in 3 Days program, building upon the success of its inaugural edition at the University of Yaoundé I in 2022.

During the opening ceremony, U.S. Embassy Branch Office (EBO) Director Michael O’Bryon emphasized the importance of the collaboration between the United States and Cameroon in a variety of sectors, including education. O’Bryon underscored that “[the U.S. Embassy] is dedicated to supporting higher education in Cameroon to help prepare the next generation of citizens for success in the modern world.” Participating guests at the opening ceremony included the Divisional Officers of Douala V and Douala VI.

The EBO Director, representatives from the American Corner Douala, and recent recipients of U.S. government grants also took advantage of the opportunity to showcase the Embassy’s existing initiatives in Douala.

Embassy personnel conducted a series of presentations, informing attendees about professional and academic exchange programs, English language learning resources, student visas, grants for community projects, opportunities for studying in the USA, and more. U.S. government exchange alumni facilitated workshops focusing on career development and entrepreneurship skills, introducing participants to resources from the U.S. State Department’s Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) network.

Reflecting on the positive response to “America in 3 Days,” the U.S. Embassy looks forward to continued engagement and collaboration with the people of Douala and beyond.