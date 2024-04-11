Angolan logistics and supply chain management company Cabship has joined the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – scheduled for October 2-4 in Luanda – as a gold sponsor. The sponsorship aligns with the company’s mission to deliver innovative market solutions to Angola’s oil and gas industry and Cabship’s participation will strengthen dialogue surrounding logistics support and opportunities.

AOG 2024 unites players from across global and regional markets under the theme ‘Driving Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola.’ Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Cabship offers a range of services across the oil and gas value chain, including shipping services for liner and petroleum vessels; material management services for onshore and offshore projects; pipe yard management and sourcing and procurement services.

Cabship signed an MoU with Angolan maritime services provider Octomar in 2023 for the creation of a diving and offshore marine support company in the Cabinda Special Zone. The newly-formed company aims to offer comprehensive subsea and offshore maritime support services in both shallow and deep waters, thereby strengthening Cabship’s product portfolio. Cabship also signed a heads of agreement with South Korean companies DSHI and DB Group in 2019, formalizing a partnership to obtain contracts and perform on both on- and offshore projects.

Going forward, services from companies such as Cabship will be instrumental in driving successful project developments. During the AOG 2024 conference, Angolan-based service providers will be connected to project and partnership opportunities.

