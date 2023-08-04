Energy, Capital&Power (ECP) (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) – Africa-focused energy investment platform and organizers of the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0) – is pleased to announce that João Filipe, Founder and CEO of Angolan logistics and supply chain management company, Cabship, will participate at this year’s edition of Angola’s premier event for the oil and gas sector.

Taking place under the theme ‘Angola Oil&Gas: Energy Security, Decarbonization and Sustainable Development’, AOG 2023 will unite Angola’s regulatory authorities and key energy stakeholders and companies – including João Filipe and Cabship – with global investors to discuss challenges and opportunities across Africa’s second largest oil producer and a competitive gas market.

“ECP is pleased to host Filipe at this year’s edition of AOG 2023 following previous editions where Cabship has shaped crucial conversations around how best Angola can drive energy sector expansion and the role of innovative logistics and maritime services in helping the country realize its full energy potential,” states Devi Paulsen, ECP CEO.

Representing one of Angola’s key logistics services providers for the energy industry, the participation of João Filipe at AOG 2023 is vital in driving dialogue around the role of services companies in advancing the growth of Angola’s upstream, downstream and midstream sectors. Boasting over 13 years servicing Angola’s oil, gas, mining, energy and construction sectors, Cabship – under the leadership of Filipe – has become one of Angola’s most reliable logistics partners and with the country seeking to optimize energy sector growth for energy security, gross domestic product growth and employment creation, the role of Cabship in driving Angola’s energy sector and economic expansion continues to expand.

With large scale drilling, production and infrastructure rollout projects – including the New Gas Consortium’s Quiluma and Maboqueiro, Azule Energy’s Agogo Oil Field Development, the Begonia Oil Field Development, Clov Phase 3 and the Cameia-Golfinho Development – underway, opportunities for maritime services providers such as Cabship are immense and AOG 2023 represents the best platform for Filipe to network, forge partnerships and sign deals with project developers.

Furthermore, with Cabship seeking to expand its footprint within Angola’s rapidly expanding offshore oil and gas upstream sector – having signed a cooperation deal with Angolan maritime services provider Octomar for the creation of a diving and offshore marine support company in the Cabinda Special Economic Zone in June 2023 – AOG 2023 represents the best platform for the firm to promote its growth strategy and secure contracts with offshore projects developers.

At AOG 2023, Filipe will participate in high-level panel discussions and exclusive networking sessions on the role of Angola’s oil and gas industry in driving economic expansion, on best practices to addressing industry challenges associated with deepwater projects and on local content development.

“We are honored to be associated with the upcoming Angola Oil&Gas 2023 Conference, it is the event for the captains of the industry in Africa and beyond,” Filipe says.

For more information about how you can participate at this highly-anticipated forum, visit www.AngolaOilAndGas.com.