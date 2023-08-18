Ministry of Health, Kenya


A major milestone for Kenya was achieved as the Cabinet Secretary for Health Nakhumicha inaugurated the KEMRI Eldoret Sports Science Research Centre. In a significant stride towards enhancing sports health and combating doping challenges, the center holds the promise to evolve into a fully-fledged anti-doping laboratory, safeguarding the integrity of sports and athletes' careers. Cabinet Secretary Nakhumicha emphasized the center's potential to become a beacon of excellence in sports health and anti-doping research, marking a pivotal moment in Kenya's commitment to clean and thriving athletics.

