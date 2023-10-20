The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) granted funding of USD 13.15 million to Burundi on 5 October 2023, to help the country implement Phase 1 of the Water Sector and Climate Resilience Building Support Programme.

The funding comes from the Transition Support Facility (https://apo-opa.info/3CSPRhx), one of the Bank’s funding mechanisms aimed at building stability in countries in transition. The Burundian government is providing counterpart funding of USD 1.75 million, with the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) contributing USD 170,947.

The project, aimed at strengthening Burundi’s resilience, is the result of close collaboration between the African Development Bank Group and the GCA. It is an effective response to strengthening Burundi’s resilience in light of the effects of climate change. It is helping to improve the socioeconomic living conditions of rural populations in several provinces, namely Cankuzo, Bubanza, Ruyigi, Rutana, Cibitoke and Kayanza in the east, northwest and west of the country, as well as the capital, Gitega.

The project is scheduled to launch in January 2024 and marks the Bank’s return to the water sector in Burundi.

“For a long time, the water sector has been relatively neglected by partners, while needs have increased as a result of population growth, including in Gitega, the country’s new capital,” said Ibrahim Uwizeye, the Burundian Minister of Water, Energy and Mines.

“This support from the Bank has been long awaited,” he added, before concluding, “This project will not only tackle the challenges faced by the people and our sectoral institutions, it also has the potential to stimulate more investments and commitments in the water sector by other partners. We are placing a lot of hope in it.”

The project will help create 18 latest-generation water supply systems powered by sustainable energy sources, such as solar, subsidise 4,500 individual connections, construct over 750 latrines and handwashing facilities, and raise the awareness among over 315,000 inhabitants.

It will support the development of climate-resilient drinking water supplies and sanitation investment projects in the provinces of Gitega, Mwaro and Kayanza, as well as an investment plan with the technical, environmental and social impact studies needed to research a possible phase 2 of the programme.

The project will benefit over 1.27 million people, 50 percent of them women. It will ensure easier access to secure, climate-resilient drinking water, sustainable sanitation and hygiene services.

“The Bank is excited by the prospect of working alongside the Burundian government and supporting its ongoing efforts to create the conditions for a better quality of life and economic development opportunities for all, and will spare no efforts to achieve this,” said Pascal Yembiline, the Bank’s Country Manager in Burundi.

