The Burundi National Defence Forces (BNDF) troops serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) have been honoured for their contributions to peace and security in Somalia at a colourful ceremony on Saturday at the Jowhar Airfield Base in Hirshabelle State.

ATMIS Sector Five Commander, Col. Oscar Hatungimana, presided over the event, which was attended by United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) Regional Administrative Officer, Gagan Banjara, and other senior ATMIS and UN officials.

The outgoing Burundi contingent troops, who have completed their one-year tour of duty, were recognized for their dedication and contributions to ATMIS mandate, which includes joint operations with Somali security forces to defeat Al-Shabaab, securing population centres and Main Supply Routes (MSRs) in the Middle Shabelle region.

Col. Hatungimana praised the troops for their dedication and commitment to peace and stability in Somalia.

“These officers have served with courage and discharged their duties diligently. I commend them for their bravery, discipline, and exemplary service to ATMIS and the people of Somalia,” said Col. Hatungimana.

He welcomed the newly rotated troops and urged them to carry on the legacy of the previous contingent.

“We welcome those taking over and urge them to be diligent. You have the responsibility of supporting Somali security forces to effectively take over full security responsibility for their country,” said Col. Hatungimana.

UNSOS Regional Administrative Officer, Gagan Banjara, representing the UN, commended the outgoing Burundi troops for their distinguished service to the peace support operations and for providing security to humanitarian actors.

“ATMIS Burundi troops have done a commendable job in their Area of Responsibility (AoR). We applaud them for their courage, dedication, and professionalism exhibited in discharging their duties in this region. The UN country team is grateful to them and their leadership for the good work done in supporting UN agencies and other humanitarian organisations,” said Mr. Banjara.

The outgoing BNDF troops deployed to Somalia in May 2023.