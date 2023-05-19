The Ambassador of Ghana’s northern neighbour Burkina Faso, who is also the Dean of the Diplomatic Community in Ghana, H.E. Pingrenoma Zagre, has paid a farewell call on the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following the climax of his tour of duty to Ghana.

The visit brings to an end an illustrious duty tour that begun on 18th of August 2017 when he first presented his letters of credence to President.

Extending the gratitude of the Ghanaian people, President Akufo-Addo reaffirmed the continuous confidence of the Government of Ghana in its longstanding bilateral engagements with the Government of Burkina Faso.

He said Ambassador Zagre’s tour of duty in Ghana “has contributed immensely in deepening the Ghana and Burkina Faso relations which has culminated in cooperation on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues bordering on political, economic, trade and investment among others.”

He recounted the high-Level visit to Ouagadougou on 10th May, 2023 to meet the military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore to discuss issues on regional security and the visit of President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré to Ghana on 7th January, 2021, during his inauguration ceremony in Accra.

He applauded Burkina Faso for their support for the Accra Initiative since its inception and extended his appreciation for their participation in the November, 2022 Accra Initiative Conference which was attended by Prime Minister Appolinaire Joachim Kyelem da Tambela.

On economic partnership, President Akufo-Addo mentioned “the Railway interconnectivity project and express the hope that the project would come to fruition as it would contribute to accelerated socio-economic development and further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.”

Concluding he thanked Burkina Faso for support ing Ghana's proposition to host the Secretariat of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and emphasized the need for the two countries to take advantage of the AfCFTA to boost trade between our two peoples.