Bureau Veritas (www.group.BureauVeritas.com/), a world leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) industry, is pleased to announce its agreement to take over the operation and management of Yana Oil Limited lubricating oil blending plant in Nairobi, effective from March 1, 2024.

Yana Oil, established in 2020 manufactures lubricants for both automotive and industrial purposes such as engine oils and coolants, serving some of the major oil players in the market. The company operates a Lube Oil Blending Plant (LOBP) in Nairobi with a total capacity of 20 million litres per year.

Betrand Martin, Senior Vice President of Bureau Veritas Africa, commented: “With a rich history of expertise in testing, inspection, and certification, Bureau Veritas is delighted of this partnership which marks a significant step forward for Bureau Veritas supporting the Oil&Petrochemical clients in East Africa. Bureau Veritas is committed to leveraging our technology, knowledge, capabilities, and experience to provide exceptional regulatory support and quality assurance to clients. “This collaboration not only strengthens Bureau Veritas’s presence in the region but also underscores its dedication to supporting clients in addressing challenges of safety, quality, and sustainability in the oil and petrochemical industry.”

“Taking over the operation of the Yana Oil Lubricants Laboratory, Bureau Veritas aims to elevate industry standards and ensure that all related products meet rigorous quality requirements. This partnership and the opportunity to offer our technical capabilities and will ensure we provide precise results to major players within the industry” added Cyprian Kabbis – District Chief Executive, Bureau Veritas East Africa.

We are excited to partner with Bureau Veritas and benefit from their vast experience and capabilities," commented Kamran Kangari, CEO, Yana Oil Limited. "Their involvement will undoubtedly enhance our operations and help us deliver even greater value to our customers."

Media Contacts:

Sese Matlapeng

+27 (0) 78 451 5331

Seseselelo.matlapeng@bureauveritas.com

About Bureau Veritas:

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in laboratory testing, inspection and certification services. Created in 1828, the Group has circa 84,000 employees located in nearly 1,600 offices and laboratories around the globe. Bureau Veritas helps its 400,000 clients improve their performance by offering services and innovative solutions in order to ensure that their assets, products, infrastructure and processes meet standards and regulations in terms of quality, health and safety, environmental protection and social responsibility.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40 ESG, CAC Next 20, SBF 120 and SBT 1.5 indices.

Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit www.BureauVeritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/3uY2uHI) and X (@bureauveritas) (https://apo-opa.co/47vbZMJ).

For more information on Bureau Veritas in Africa, visit www.BureauVeritas.Africa, and follow us on LinkedIn (https://apo-opa.co/3wF6k9c).