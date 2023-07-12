Joaquim, 30 years old, got his first formal job this year. A father of two, he dreams of the benefits that peace will continue to bring to his community in Pungué, Gorongosa District, Mozambique. Like other people living in central Mozambique, he hopes peace will bring schools, hospitals, roads and better jobs for all in the region. Just a few months ago, Joaquim became one of the many thousands of beneficiaries of the Local Development for Peace Consolidation (DELPAZ) Programme.

Launched in October 2021, the DELPAZ Programme forms part of the European Union's comprehensive support for the implementation of the Maputo Accord for Peace and National Reconciliation. Signed in 2019, between the Government of Mozambique and the Mozambican National Resistance (RENAMO), it formally put an end to decades of conflict and insecurity and brought communities together.

“Peace is a better future for my children,” said Joaquim, who now works in construction, building resilient water system towers, pumping stations, and an electricity grid for his community. Alongside his family, he celebrates having this opportunity at building both a new livelihood and improved access to public services for his community.

Joaquim, who preferred not to give his real name.

Adão Bolande, another resident of Pungué, explains that access to clean running water was one of the most urgent needs for the local population. “What was most important was water. We had to walk between 10 and 15km to fetch water from the river,” he affirmed. “I think the community will be happy because we will start drinking tap water and no one else will have to go to the river [to fetch water].”

With a special focus on young people, like Joaquim, as well as women and demobilized RENAMO former combatants and their families, DELPAZ contributes to a more equitable social and economic development across the country.

Through the programme, local authorities listen to the voices and needs of local communities in defining and selecting essential infrastructure and public services to be provided by the districts themselves for their communities, in order to promote sustainable local development and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Joaquim recounts that one night he climbed to the top of one of the surrounding mountains and was moved by the lights of his community. “When I went up there, on that mountain, I saw the community differently. The community is turning into a village, there is power, electricity, and at night everything lights up,” he joyfully said.

“I felt happy and proud to see my community grow so fast, I did not expect that one day this could happen. This development was brought about by peace,” he added.

Joaquim’s aspirations are simple ones and similar to those of former combatants and communities previously affected by conflict in Mozambique. They want a prosperous and peaceful life for themselves, their families and their communities. By supporting these dreams in a practical way, the UN is helping them to create a better future for Mozambique.

“I guarantee that my children will have much more than I had,” said Joaquim. “Peace is the best thing that happened to Pungué.”

Under the leadership of the Government of Mozambique with the support of the Austrian Development Agency, the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation and the UN Capital Development Fund, DELPAZ aims to promote local economic development opportunities in communities that were previously affected by conflict in 14 districts of the Sofala, Manica and Tete Provinces.

UNCDF’s role in the programme is to support the authorities in strengthening the inclusion of local voices in planning and budgeting exercises, as a solid foundation for promoting lasting peace, national reconciliation and inclusive sustainable development.

*Name was changed.