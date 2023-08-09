In Gweru, Zimbabwe, at Midlands State University (MSU), an important meeting took place on the 2nd of August, 2023 that could signal a significant step forward in the promotion of health for all Zimbabweans. The World Health Organization's (WHO) Zimbabwe Country Representative a.i, Professor Jean-Marie Dangou, met with the Vice Chancellor of MSU, Professor Victor Ngonidzashe Muzvidziwa, and his senior management team from the Faculty of Medicines and Health Sciences. This event marked Professor Dangou's first visit to a Zimbabwean university as part of WHO's ongoing initiative to strengthen partnerships with academic institutions to enhance health research and policy.

Embodying the spirit of partnership, MSU's Vice Chancellor, Professor Muzvidziwa, warmly welcomed the WHO's initiative, emphasizing the university's commitment to advancing health for all. He stated, "Health is a holistic endeavor, and together, we can achieve great things. Our commitment lies in engaging and collaborating with various partners such as WHO." Professor Muzvidziwa further remarked, "The visit by WHO is timely and historic, arousing interest in conducting research that strengthen Zimbabwe's health system and promote disease-focused projects at the university.”

Professor Dangou’s tour of the state-of-the-art Medicine and Health Sciences facilities at MSU, including the library, the innovation hub, and the recently commissioned MSU National Pathology Research and Diagnostic Centre, showcased the immense potential of this institution. The visit served to underline the potential of collaborative endeavors between MSU and WHO in Zimbabwe.

A key element of the visit involved Professor Dangou's public lecture, "Advancing University Research in Support of Public Health Programmes." The lecture, delivered to MSU students across faculties, academic staff and senior officials, highlighted the significance of research in improving health outcomes. With Africa's high disease burden and often limited resources, research is pivotal to finding effective solutions to health challenges.

The call to action was clear: MSU, with its expertise and resources, has the potential to lead health research in Zimbabwe. It can significantly contribute to improving the country's health, shaping the research agenda, and translating research findings into policies and practice.

The role of the WHO in supporting health research in Zimbabwe is undeniable. WHO's efforts have been instrumental in building research capacity in the country, and its continued support will be indispensable in achieving the health goals of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Additionally, Professor Dangou extended the opportunity for students at MSU academic institution to access WHO publications through the WHO website (www.who.int) and navigate the comprehensive WHO virtual library. This gesture and visit symbolizes a promising future for the collaboration between universities and WHO in Zimbabwe, with immense potential for enhancing health research and promoting health for all. The commitment shown by both parties underscores the significance of such partnerships in shaping a healthy future for Zimbabwe and beyond.

“WHO remains committed to supporting scientific exploration on multimorbidity and common biological pathways to diseases, facilitating the development of clinical, population-level interventions, and informing public health policy,” said Professor Dangou.

The WHO's commitment to research is enshrined in its Constitution, which came into force in 1948. Article 2(n) specifies the WHO's mandate "to promote and conduct research in the field of health." This commitment is reflected directly in three of its six core functions: shaping the research agenda, setting norms and standards, and articulating ethical and evidence-based policy options. These functions underscore the organization's unwavering commitment to advancing health research, setting the benchmark for health standards, and guiding health policy with ethical and evidence-based options.