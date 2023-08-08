The British High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, Lisa Chesney today paid a courtesy call on the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mr. Timothy Musa Kabba in his office at Tower Hill Freetown.
During the close discussion, Minister Kabba reiterated President Bio’s Government commitment to building strong bilateral and diplomatic ties with development partners.
Both the Minister and the High Commissioner discussed and agreed on resolving diplomatic concerns through appropriate diplomatic channels, citing the historical relations between Sierra Leone and the United Kingdom.
The High Commissioner reiterated UK government’ s neutrality in Sierra Leone’s domestic politics.
“The UK government is happy with President Bio’s Government decision to review the operations of ECSL” the envoy concluded.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation - Republic of Sierra Leone.