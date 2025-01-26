At the heart of Al-Adalada camp, west of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, 49-year-old Hawa Sharif Ali has found a vital lifeline for her family’s medical needs. She, like the thousands of other internally displaced people (IDPs) living in the camp, depends on the health services available at the Sinkadheer health centre in the Garasbaley district.

The mother of six supports her family by doing laundry in nearby neighbourhoods, including Garasbaley. Life has been a constant struggle for Hawa, made harder by the drought the country experienced in 2022/23 – one of the most severe in its history. Displacement, fighting to make ends meet and the responsibility of caring for her children, all weigh heavily on her.

Despite her struggles, she takes pride in managing her household and ensuring her children’s well-being. Amidst these challenges, she has found hope and support at the health centre.

In December 2024, Hawa took her youngest son, Abdulrahman Mohamed, aged two years and eight months, for his final measles vaccine, provided under the Expanded Programme on Immunization.

“I prioritize my child’s health. Each time I give birth, I bring my child here,” Hawa explained.

“We don’t have the money to go to private hospitals, but this centre is accessible for us. Today, my son received his measles vaccine to complete his immunizations, I have completed my other children’s routine immunizations and I’m happy.”

ECHO-supported health facilities transform lives

At the height of the drought in 2023, donors like the European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) were quick to respond with increased funding to save lives through treating severe acute malnutrition and preventing and responding to disease outbreaks, including of vaccine-preventable diseases like measles. Through this funding, along with other donors, WHO has been able to not only meet the immediate needs of the people like Hawa and their families, but also strengthen local health clinics so they can continue to meet their communities’ needs into the future.

Beyond routine immunizations, Sinkadheer health centre delivers a range of other health services under the Integrated Health and Nutrition Programme, bringing lifesaving care to families like Hawa’s, who would otherwise struggle to afford medical treatment.

The programme, supported by funding from ECHO, the German Federal Foreign Office and others, continues to transform the lives of Somali mothers and children, ensuring health and hope amidst the challenges of displacement.

Every day, the health centre becomes a humanitarian hub serving around 200 patients, the majority from nearby IDP communities. They seek not only general health services but also critical support for nutrition and the prevention of malnutrition.

For mothers, children and other vulnerable groups, the centre is a key source of support for their families’ health and well-being.

"Most of the people we serve here are mothers and children from the nearby IDP communities," says Mukhtar Derow Luqmaan, supervisor of Sinkadheer health centre.

"[They] depend on the integrated health services we provide. Every day, around 200 patients walk through our doors seeking care, nutrition support and protection from malnutrition. For them, this centre is a lifeline."

Partnerships for health in Somalia

Through collaboration with partners, WHO Somalia continues to support health care centres that provide a wide range of care and address the unique health challenges faced by displaced families. The aim is to bring practical health solutions closer to communities, ensuring no one is left behind.

"Thanks to with unwavering support from humanitarian donors like ECHO, WHO was quickly able to bring lifesaving health care to drought-affected communities in Somalia, giving vulnerable children and families a fighting chance. Now that the acute emergency has passed, we are continuing to strengthen the resilience of the health system to meet the immediate needs of their communities and to better withstand the next emergency. Together, we’re building a healthier, stronger future for every Somali family," says Dr Renee Van de Weerdt, WHO Representative in Somalia.

These humanitarian efforts, made possible by the generous contributions of ECHO and other partners, offer more than just medical care  they bring hope and a renewed sense of possibility. Through this support, WHO and its partners are not only managing an emergency but are nurturing Somalia’s future by giving children the opportunity to grow healthy and strong, and mothers the chance to care for their families with dignity. This collective work in Somalia is a testament to the power of compassion and the difference it can make in the lives of those facing the greatest challenges.