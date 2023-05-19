The energy storage professional company HINEN (www.Hinen.com), which boasts a complete chain, participated in the Solar Africa Expo 2023 on 18-20 May in Nairobi, Kenya.

"Bring the Sunshine at Night" generates the sunshine and stores it in the battery system in the daytime, then outputs solar power at night. HINEN offers a wide range of solar energy solutions that enable users to reduce their reliance on the power grid. These solutions not only provide users with a better energy experience, but also offer more flexibility and efficiency in energy management, making energy independence a reality.

At booth 136, HINEN showcased the latest solutions, including LiFePO4 battery cell production and recycling, small storage systems, home battery systems, and C&I storage systems.

Kenya's power sector differs from other countries as it relies primarily on renewable energy rather than traditional fossil fuels. According to a report by the Kenyan Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority in January 2023, renewable energy sources accounted for approximately 87% of the country's total power generation.

As a company with a complete production chain and a focus on innovation and sustainability, HINEN is well-positioned to make a significant impact in the future of energy storage and management in Africa and beyond. The show will run until May 20th, during which visitors can learn about HINEN's solutions at booth B136.

