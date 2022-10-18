Liquid Networks is proud to unveil its high-speed internet product - Liquid Home. With this offering, the brand is ‘Whooshing’ home connectivity to the next level. Liquid Home offerings are designed to cater to the ever-evolving digital needs of all our customers.

This high-speed internet is perfect for everyone in your family, whatever their internet needs. So whether your kids are studying for schoolwork, the remote workers, gaming with friends or streaming movies and TV shows online – the offering has them covered, be it Fibre-to-the-Home or Wireless. Liquid Home! offers stable, secure, and speedy connectivity at a price to suit every budget.

Bringing the Whoosh factor, Liquid Home will ensure that customers in Zambia, Uganda, DRC, Kenya, Tanzania, Botswana, Zimbabwe, and Rwanda can meet their daily digital requirements at home. The superfast speeds offered by Liquid Home will ensure the best customer experiences and leave every individual feeling ‘Whoosh!’ It’s our kind of SPEED.

“It’s our mission to bring internet access to as many people as possible so that they can unlock the power of connectivity for both work and play. With Liquid Home, we empower individuals with high-speed connectivity to ensure we play our part in reducing the digital divide. The internet is critical for individuals at home as it is in the office. In addition, high-speed connectivity is critical for realising the economic potential for a business and bringing the next generation of consumers into a digitally connected world,” said Adil El Youssefi, CEO of Liquid Networks Rest of Africa.

Signing up is easy – head to our website (https://www.LiquidHome.Tech) or walk into your local Liquid Home store. Select the package you want, and Whoosh! – you’re connected! No longer long queues or long bills, customers benefit from access to Liquid Home’s FibroniX or WibroniX solutions, depending on their customised needs

It’s time to join the online revolution with Whoosh! It’s our kind of speed!

About Liquid Intelligent Technologies:

Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group present in more than 20 countries, mainly in sub-Saharan Africa. Liquid has firmly established itself as the leading provider of pan-African digital infrastructure with an extensive fibre broadband network covering over 100,000 km. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is also leveraging its digital network to provide Cloud and Cyber Security solutions through strategic partnerships with leading global players. Liquid Intelligent Technologies is a comprehensive technology solutions group that provides customised digital solutions to public and private sector enterprises and SMEs across the continent https://www.Liquid.Tech/.