Energy consulting and engineering company, Brimont Angola, will be attending and participating as a bronze sponsor at the 2022 edition of the Angola Oil and Gas (AOG) conference and exhibition (https://bit.ly/3Ew5qNO) – Angola’s premier event for the hydrocarbon industry – which runs from November 29 – December 01 in Luanda. Organized by Energy, Capital&Power (ECP) (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com) – and in partnership with Angola’s Ministry of Mineral Resources, Petroleum and Gas and the African Energy Chamber (https://EnergyChamber.org/), the third edition of AOG, which runs under the theme ‘Promoting an Inclusive, Attractive and Innovative Oil and Gas Industry in Angola’ will highlight the role of local companies, such as Brimont Angola, in driving Angola’s oil and gas market expansion.

As a driver of positive changes across Angola’s oil and gas supply chain and in the development of energy infrastructure projects, Brimont Angola will participate in high-level AOG 2022 meetings and panel discussions around local content development, and strategies and technologies available to maximize energy security and economic growth opportunities available within the country’s hydrocarbon industry.

With Angola targeting to expand the exploration, production, exploitation and monetization of its energy resources to ensure energy independence, security and affordability, companies, such as Brimont Angola are committed to adding value to Angola’s socioeconomic growth agenda.

As a bronze sponsor at AOG 2022 – the official platform where Angola’s entire energy ecosystem is discussed and optimized – National Agency for Petroleum, Gas and Biofuels -certified Brimont Angola will have access to exclusive networking sessions where the company will promote its business operations and partnership and investment opportunities within Angola’s entire energy value chain to local, regional and international energy companies and investors.