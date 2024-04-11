Admassu Tadesse, Group President and Managing Director of the Trade and Development Bank (TDB), will speak at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2024 forum in Paris, highlighting key trade and finance opportunities shaping the continent.

Operating in eastern and southern Africa, the TDB plays a critical role in fostering trade, regional integration and sustainable development through the provision of trade finance, project and infrastructure finance, asset management and business advisory services. In March this year the bank secured a $100-million finance facility from the UK’s British International Investment to support local businesses and financial institutions in Africa, with a view to stimulating trade activity, boosting economic resilience and improving access to goods and services.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, IAE 2024 (https://apo-opa.co/3UMOOtQ) is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 14-15, 2024 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers. For more information, please visit www.Invest-Africa-Energy.com. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

In October 2023, the TDB signed an MOU with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation to strengthen trade finance solutions for member states, as well as explore opportunities for technical assistance and capacity building for the private sector and SMEs. Within Africa, the African Development Bank recently approved a $150-million finance facility with the TDB to boost intra-African trade, promote regional integration and mitigate the trade finance gap, in alignment with the ongoing implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

As an international banker specialized in trade and development finance, Tadesse is expected to discuss strategies for de-risking and improving access to finance for Africa’s large-scale energy and infrastructure developments. The two-day forum serves to connect global investors and financial institutions with African projects, policymakers and developers, working towards enhanced financial collaboration.