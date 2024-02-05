UXLink (https://UXLink.io), a visionary in the realm of Real Web3 Social Hub&Live Social Infrastructure, has proudly announced the introduction of innovative features for the management of Web3 assets. This major advancement provides its 2.5 million users with a unified and convenient platform for analyzing and managing their Web3 assets efficiently.

This significant enhancement comes with the integration of various multi-chain wallets, marking a leap forward in user experience. UXLink now offers a comprehensive and detailed profile of users' assets, making it easier than ever to keep track of and manage digital holdings. This feature is a game-changer in the world of Web3, streamlining the asset management process for users.

In a strategic move, UXLink has integrated with Telegram, allowing users to manage their assets directly through their Telegram accounts. This integration opens up a world of Web3 products and services to Telegram's vast user base of 800 million monthly active users. UXLink is rapidly becoming the preferred platform for Telegram users to explore and engage with the Web3 ecosystem.

Adding to its list of achievements, UXLink is excited to announce an upcoming collaboration with OKX Wallet, aimed at educating Web2 users about Web3 services. This partnership will focus on vital areas such as wallet usage and the management of personal Web3 assets. This initiative underscores UXLink's commitment to enhancing the Web3 experience for users and demonstrates their dedication to the widespread adoption of decentralized applications and blockchain technology.

UXLink's latest features and its partnership with OKX Wallet are pivotal steps in demystifying the Web3 world and making it more accessible to a broader audience. As UXLink continues to innovate and lead the way in the Web3 space, it remains committed to empowering users with the tools and knowledge they need to navigate the evolving landscape of digital assets.

About UXLink:

UXLink is at the forefront of developing Real Web3 Social Hub&Live Social Infrastructure solutions, dedicated to providing advanced and user-friendly platforms for digital asset management.