Some 172 international matches were played in September; Brazil increases their lead at the top of the FIFA (www.FIFA.com) /Coca-Cola World Ranking; Last international break before Qatar 2022.

A total of 53 UEFA Nations League matches and 119 friendlies were played in the last international break before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, which begins on 20 November. As well as giving the 32 qualifiers for the upcoming world finals one last dress rehearsal, the matches also had an impact on the latest FIFA/Cola-Cola World Ranking.

Brazil (1st, -) will embark on their bid to win a sixth world title as Ranking leaders. In beating Ghana and Tunisia in their two friendlies last week, A Seleçao widened the gap between themselves and their nearest challengers, Belgium (2nd, -), who lost to Netherlands (8th, -) in the Nations League. Argentina (3rd, -) complete the podium.

Just behind lie reigning world champions France (4th, -), followed by England (5th, -). The only change in the top 10 saw Italy (6th, plus 1) leapfrog Spain (7th, minus 1), who drop down a place.

There is more movement further down the Ranking. Croatia (12th, plus 3) rose three places, while IR Iran (20th, plus 2) moved into the top 20, followed closely by Serbia (21st, plus 4), who gained four places.

The biggest movers were teams who failed to qualify for Qatar 2022, namely Scotland (40th, plus 5) and Azerbaijan (123rd, plus 5), both five places higher. Honourable mentions should also go to Algeria (37th, plus 4), Georgia (78th, plus 4), Mauritania (103rd, plus 4) and Suriname (139th, plus 4), all of whom ascended four places.

Click here (https://FIFA.fans/3Em4ADp) to view the complete ranking.

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 22 December 2022.

Leader Brazil (unchanged)

Moves into top 10 None

Moves out of top 10 None

Matches played in total 172

Most matches played Ghana (5)

Biggest move by points Azerbaijan (plus 19.55)

Biggest move by places Azerbaijan, Scotland (plus 5)

Biggest drop by points North Macedonia (minus 16.69)

Biggest drop by places Norway (minus 6)

Newly ranked teams None

Teams that are no longer ranked None

Inactive teams that are no longer ranked None

Contact for African media: AfricanMedia@fifa.org