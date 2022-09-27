The Green Energy Africa Summit (GEAS) (GreenEnergyAfricaSummit.com) will give start-up companies an opportunity to connect with industry leaders and government officials through its Energy Investment Village, which features a selection of the most compelling local clean-tech projects. The companies will have the chance to pitch to energy leaders holding potential investments worth more than $100 billion.

The Energy Investment Village is a partnership with the Saldanha Bay Innovation Campus (SBIC), an initiative of Freeport Saldanha, and advisory firm the Research Institute for Innovation and Sustainability (RIIS).

One of the companies chosen for this incredible opportunity this year is advanced adaptive structure specialists Brayfoil.

Brayfoil are designing the future of wind turbine blades – biomimicry-inspired compliant structures that change shape like bird’s wings to enable larger turbines and lower costs of energy.

“Wind energy is a vital part of the future energy mix, and we need to keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible. We look forward to meeting the rest of the African ecosystem and showing them our work that's aiming to do just that,” Matthew Bray said.

Meet Brayfoil (https://www.Brayfoil.com/) and other energy and sustainability entrepreneurs at the leading oil industry event in Africa (https://Africa-OilWeek.com/Home ) .

Media contact:

Amie Sparrow

PR Manager

amie.sparrow@hyve.group

About Africa Oil Week:

Africa Oil Week is the meeting place of choice for the continent’s upstream oil and gas sector. Now entering its 28th year, the event brings together governments, national and international oil companies, independents, investors, the G&G community and service providers. Africa Oil Week takes place in heart of Cape Town at the Cape Town International Convention Centre 2 (CTICC2) from the 3-7 October 2022.

About Green Energy Africa Summit:

Green Energy Africa Summit (https://GreenEnergyAfricasummit.com/Home) is the global platform for stimulating deals and transactions across the African renewables industry. The event brings together governments, national regulator and utility companies, independent power players, investors, financial institutions and service providers. The summit will drive deals and investment into energy projects, provide energy access and solutions for the continent and shape the future of Africa.