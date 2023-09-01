Manufacturers around the world are bracing for impact as cyberattacks targeting operational technology and industrial control systems continue to rise at an exponential rate.

To help manufacturing leaders protect their critical infrastructure and avoid operational disruptions, Cybersplice will host a timely webinar on September 7, 2023 at 3PM SAST titled "How manufacturers can maintain 100% production-line integrity in the face of cyber-physical attacks"

The threat landscape is intensifying daily, with organised crime&ransomware groups, nation-state actors, and other malicious groups setting their sights on vulnerable factory floor environments. Attackers are actively exploiting manufacturers' cybersecurity Achilles heel, threatening mass disruption to production lines.

Cybersplice experts will provide action plans and tool demos to help manufacturers detect threats early, manage vulnerabilities, and to take charge of inherent cyber-physical exposures. Attendees will learn pragmatic steps to:

- Achieve deep visibility across operational technology (OT) networks

- Implement microsegmentation to thwart lateral movement

- Shield unpatched legacy equipment from attacks

- Develop robust incident response capabilities

"Manufacturers can no longer ignore the unmanaged evolution of converged IT and OT networks, or trust in IT-focused or legacy approaches to protect against modern threats," said Cybersplice CEO, Marais Coetzee. "

This webinar will equip manufacturers with strategies and technologies to lock down their most critical systems before it's too late."

The webinar is ideal for plant managers, OT engineers, IT security leaders, and other manufacturing cybersecurity professionals who must prepare now against imminent cyber-physical attacks.

To register before seats run out, visit: https://apo-opa.info/3PlWIHq

