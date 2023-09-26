Global energy company bp has confirmed as a Platinum Sponsor for the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 Conference&Exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/457TfAA) in Nouakchott, Mauritania. Under the esteemed patronage of the Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheik Ghazouani and in partnership with the Ministry of Petroleum, Energy and Mines; Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures et de Patrimoine Miniers; Petrosen; COS-Petrogaz; and the African Energy Chamber, the third edition of the conference is set to take place from November 21-22.

Gordon Birrell, Executive Vice President of bp, will deliver a keynote address following the presidential and ministerial opening addresses. bp's active involvement highlights the company's dedication to driving progress in the MSGBC region's energy sector, emphasizing its pivotal role in fostering growth and development in this strategically significant area of Africa.

The company is participating in a number of projects in both Mauritania and Senegal, including Grande Tortue Ahmeyim, which is scheduled to deliver first gas in the first quarter of 2024. bp is also working on the BirAllah and Yakaar-Teranga fields, with a final investment decision due by the end of the year. The energy major has also entered the green hydrogen race in Mauritania, signing a Memorandum of Understanding with the government to explore the potential for large-scale green hydrogen production in the country in November 2022.

This year’s conference will address crucial topics for bp and the industry as a whole, including regional collaboration, renewable energy integration and strategies for optimizing local content.

“bp has played an instrumental role in monetizing MSGBC energy resources. The company is leading several impactful projects that promise new opportunities for energy security and economic growth and is additionally exploring new technologies set to lead the regional energy transition. Energy Capital&Power (ECP) is very happy to announce the participation of bp as a Platinum Sponsor and host at this year’s MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power conference. MSGBC is proud to have the support of one of the world’s top energy organizations,” states International Conference Director at ECP, Sandra Jeque.

MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 marks a significant milestone for the energy sector, bringing together key stakeholders, policymakers, and industry leaders to explore the latest developments and opportunities in the energy sector. This event serves as a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and fostering partnerships that will contribute to the sustainable growth of the energy sector in the MSGBC region. With bp's support as the host and Platinum Sponsor, the conference is poised to make a significant impact on the region's energy landscape.