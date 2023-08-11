Energy Capital&Power (ECP) (https://www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) is proud to announce that British-based global energy major bp has joined the third edition of the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023 Conference&Exhibition (https://apo-opa.info/3OThMVa) as a platinum sponsor. Held in Nouakchott from November 21-22, the event will see bp’s Executive Vice President: Production&Operations Gordon Birrell deliver a keynote speech, providing a summary of the company’s progress and achievements on the various projects undertaken in the MSGBC basin.

Energy major bp has been active in Mauritania and Senegal since 2017 following the discovery of a gas field straddling the maritime border of the two countries. Since then, the company has kicked off several ambitious developments in collaboration with international energy firm Kosmos Energy, Mauritania’s National Oil Company (NOC) Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures and Senegal’s NOC Société des Pétroles du Sénégal.

bp is currently developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) multiphase Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) project. The innovative first phase of the project involves a multi-billion-dollar investment to establish the region as a world-class gas province and a major LNG hub. First gas for this project is expected to come online in Q1 2024. The second phase will double production capacity to five million tons of LNG per year, with the project partners finalizing the development concept earlier this year. Production for Phase 2 is slated for 2027.

In Senegal, bp holds sizeable stakes in two offshore blocks: Saint-Louis Offshore Profond and Cayar Offshore Profond. The company's commitment extends to exploring growth opportunities, including the Yakaar Teranga gas project, aiming to provide energy for domestic needs. In Mauritania, the company is undertaking a feasibility study for the BirAllah gas field.

During the event this November, Birrell will provide insight into bp’s projects and growth agenda in the MSGBC region.

“We welcome bp as a platinum sponsor at MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2023, the third edition of the region’s foremost energy conference. Having sponsored previous editions, bp is committed to playing an important role in reaffirming the energy sector’s attractiveness and driving large-scale, impactful developments,” states Sandra Jeque, International Conference Director at MSGBC event organizer, ECP.

