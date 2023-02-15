Members of the Public are informed that the Minster or Local Government and Rural Development, Honourable Kgoa Kenneth Autlwetse has today, the 15th Day of February 2023, issued Election Instruments in accordance with Section 154 (2) of the Electoral Act, (Cap. 02:09) ordering the holdlng of by-election for the Council Member for Bosele Polling District in the Gaborone Bonnington North Constituency and Groodlaagte Polling District in the Ghanzi North Constituency.
He directed that nominations of candidates in the aforesaid Polling Districts be received on the 2nd day of March, 2023, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Bosele Primary School for Bosele Polling District and Grootlaagte Primary School for Grootlaagte Polling District.
He further directed that any poll which may become necessary shall be taken on the 25th day of March, 2023.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Botswana.