Mr Daniel Deng Galuak, who worked for WHO as a field supervisor in the Polio programme, was shot dead by an unidentified attacker at a health facility in Bieh Internally Displaced Persons camp in the northern Bentiu city in Unity State, South Sudan.

The sad event occurred on 19 September 2022 during a supportive supervision visit to the health facility where he intended to monitor an immunization session and go through health records for possible cases of polio and measles that needed to be investigated and reported to the next level.

Daniel had worked with WHO Country Office in South Sudan for over 20 years, starting as a field assistant in 2000 and rising to the position of a field supervisor in Guit County of Unity state, where he was responsible for immunization and vaccine preventable disease surveillance activities in the county. His role also included support to other none polio related activities, including the recent COVID-19 surveillance and immunization in Guit.

Colleagues fondly remember Deng as one of the most committed colleagues in the programme who worked in a rugged terrain with a smile, eager to serve the people with two questions in mind: how do we improve performance, and how best can I serve my people.

The USA Ambassador to South Sudan, His Excellency Michael J. Adler, in presenting the award, stated the need to protect health workers from such violence. At the same time, the WHO Representative, Dr Fabian Ndenzako, extolled the excellent work done by Deng, and the need to sustain the work done in Polio eradication.

“I cannot think of any more critical work than that of your father” “Since 2013, 150 Humanitarian workers have been killed in South Sudan, this is unacceptable” said Ambassador Adler.

Deng leaves behind 3 wives and 17 children.