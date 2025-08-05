Shiga Digital (https://Shiga.io), a rapidly growing blockchain-based fintech company, is transforming how African businesses access modern financial services. Today, the company announced the launch of its new Android and iOS apps, expanding access to its end-to-end digital finance platform for businesses and individuals across the continent.

With this milestone, Shiga Digital makes it easier than ever for businesses and individuals to send and receive stablecoin payments, manage cross-border transactions, and access secure digital asset investments all from the convenience of a mobile device.

The launch follows a recent strategic partnership and investment from Tether, the global leader in digital assets and issuer of the world’s most widely used stablecoin. This collaboration marks a major step in scaling blockchain adoption across Africa and signals growing international confidence in the continent’s fintech landscape.

“Africa is on the cusp of a financial transformation, and at Tether, we believe in being more than just observers; we are active enablers,” said Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether. “Our strategic alliance with Shiga Digital is rooted in a shared belief that access to stable, secure, and scalable financial tools should not be a privilege, but a right. This partnership represents a long-term commitment to equipping African businesses with the technology and infrastructure needed to thrive in an increasingly digital global economy. Together, we are unlocking new pathways for growth and innovation and helping to shape a more inclusive financial future for the continent.”

Shiga Digital’s platform was built for African businesses, especially mid-sized companies seeking alternatives to legacy financial systems. By integrating blockchain-based tools, the company simplifies payments, enables faster cross-border trade, and offers transparent access to stable, secure digital finance.

“We’re not just building tech, we’re building financial infrastructure that works for Africa,” said Abiola Shogbeni, Co-Founder and CEO of Shiga Digital. “Our new mobile apps are a major step in our mission to level the playing field. They bring intuitive, locally relevant financial tools right into the hands of business owners, wherever they are.”

Shiga Digital partners with licensed financial transmitters in each of its markets to ensure its services are fully compliant, locally relevant, and aligned with applicable regulatory requirements.

“What sets us apart is how and why we’re building,” added Dami Etomi, Co-Founder and COO. “This isn’t just about technology… It's about creating solutions that scale impact. Our partnership with Tether goes beyond financial backing; it’s a shared commitment to the future of finance in Africa.”

As more African businesses adopt blockchain-powered financial tools, Shiga Digital is positioning itself at the forefront of this movement, offering a platform built to meet local needs, backed by global standards.

About Shiga Digital:

Founded in 2021, Shiga Digital is an international fintech company developing innovative blockchain financial applications. With operations across 15+ countries, the company bridges the gap between traditional finance and decentralized systems making digital finance more accessible, secure, and efficient for African businesses and individuals.

To learn more or download the app, visit https://Shiga.io or download the app on the Apple AppStore and Google Play Store (http://apo-opa.co/4mfqrza).