The belief in their turnaround of fortunes is real and come the HSBC SVNS Grand Finale in Madrid this weekend, the Springbok Sevens team will be ready to deliver.

That is the view of Blitzbok captain Selvyn Davids as the squad fine-tuned their preparations for the final showpiece of the 2024 season in Spain, with South Africa taking on Ireland, New Zealand and Fiji in their pool this weekend.

The gifted Blitzbok playmaker doesn’t like to make promises, but Davids believes that a vote of confidence by their supporters will be justified given the improvements shown by the squad in the last two tournaments, in Hong Kong and Singapore.

“It is so close, I can feel it,” said Davids of the ultimate performance by the squad, last seen in the series opener in Dubai in December.

“We have really turned it around and now just need the finishing touches to justify the hard work that went into changing our season.

“We were so close in Singapore, where one poor decision cost us a top four position. We have trained well and there is massive confidence in what we want to get out of this tournament and the importance of leaving here with good momentum going into the Olympic repechage in Monaco after this.”

Davids’ optimism is shared by Siviwe Soyizwapi, who made a welcome return from injury in Singapore.

“It was a tough season, and we did not represent our supporters the way we did in the past,” said Soyizwapi.

“Yet, they stuck with us, and we are grateful for that. This squad is capable enough to make sure their belief in us is rewarded.

“We have more than a tournament to play here. We need to get back to winning ways and the turnaround is not far off.

“The ways the guys prepared and the talent we have in the squad make me excited about this weekend. Yes, the format is tough and we need to show up match after match, but there is something special coming, I believe.”

Blitzbok pool fixtures:

Friday, 31 May:

14h37: Ireland

Saturday 1 June:

12h44: New Zealand

​15h49: Fiji

