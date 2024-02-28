The Black Excellence Foundation announced the recipients of four prestigious awards presented at the Global Black Impact Summit Gala Dinner on February 27th. Recognizing exceptional individuals who have made contributions to their respective fields, these awards celebrate black excellence and leadership on a global scale.

Trailblazer Award recipient NJ Ayuk, chairman of the African Energy Chamber, exemplifies visionary leadership and innovation in the energy sector, inspiring future African leaders. "Receiving this award marks a significant milestone for me. While I've prioritized impact over recognition, I'm grateful for this honor," expressed Ayuk.

Sabrina Ben Salmi, acclaimed author and transformative mentor, received the Visionary Award for her groundbreaking contributions to family and personal development. "If this award can inspire just one child out there, it's a tremendous achievement," remarked Ben Salmi.

Amadou Gallo Fall, President of the Basketball Africa League, was awarded the Impact Award for his pivotal contributions to basketball and youth development in Africa. "Today's summit has been filled with inspiring voices. We're dedicated to collaborating and leveraging sports to propel black excellence," Fall affirmed.

Former professional basketball player Luol Deng was the recipient of the Legacy Award for his outstanding contributions on and off the court, with Fall accepting on his behalf. "After 20 years, Deng returned to South Sudan, spearheading basketball development. He's truly exceptional," Fall stated.

The Global Black Impact Summit serves as a beacon of inspiration and empowerment for the global Black community, celebrating achievements, fostering connections, and promoting equality.

Clarence Seedorf, President of the Black Excellence Foundation, expressed his excitement about the future achievements of the award recipients, stating, "These exceptional leaders embody the spirit of black excellence, and I look forward to witnessing their continued impact on our community."

