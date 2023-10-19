Underpinned by a mandate to make energy poverty history by 2030 and advance socioeconomic development, the 2023 edition of the African Energy Week (AEW) conference is largely centered on signing deals and fostering partnerships. During the event in Cape Town, the AEC (https://EnergyChamber.org) signed an agreement with the Black Impact Foundation (BIF) aimed at promoting opportunities for youth and the broader global Black community.

Signed by AEC Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk and BIF Chairman and Founder Clarence Seedorf, the agreement serves to put into practice the objectives of the AEC to advance energy access and investment in Africa, as well as the drive of the BIF to strengthen opportunities across various sectors for the global Black community.

The agreement is centered on collaborative efforts towards uniting the global Black community and driving impactful change. Leveraging the expertise of the AEC and the reach of the BIF, the deal puts on paper a commitment to unlock greater opportunities for the people of Africa, in particular the continent’s youth.

Seedorf explained that, “This is not our foundation, it is the foundation of everyone to unite the global Black community. Once we are united as a whole, we will be able to have a bigger impact on global society. I am proud of this moment that we can put on paper a commitment to the continent of Africa and youth. With this collaboration, we can tap into this amazing sector to really make a difference.”

Ayuk added that, “We need to expand beyond corporate boardrooms but see how we can make impacts on our communities. One person who has been responsible for this has been Clarence Seedorf. He has been impactful during the BIF in doing more for our young people and communities. We are signing an amazing agreement to engage more with communities and people to ensure we have a greater impact.”

