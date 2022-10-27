Billy Lacobie, Managing Director of Chevron’s Southern Africa Strategic Business Unit, is confirmed to attend the upcoming Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) 2022 (https://bit.ly/3UyBCpP) Conference&Exhibition in Luanda on November 29 – December 1, organized by Energy Capital&Power (https://EnergyCapitalPower.com).

Heading up the company’s Southern African portfolio, Lacobie oversees Chevron’s oil and gas production assets in Angola and the Republic of the Congo, including its 36.4%-stake in the Angola LNG plant, which delivers affordable, reliable energy to the wider region.

Under its Angolan subsidiary, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company Limited (CABGOC), Chevron (https://bit.ly/3SEuJ3Z) is playing a pivotal role in Angola’s oil and gas exploration (https://bit.ly/3DClFsf) drive – spearheading the Lifua-A and Sanha Lean Gas Connection projects – the ladder of which serves to mitigate Angola’s forecast gas supply gap. As the operator of Blocks 0 and 14, CABGOC’s daily gross production averaged 233,000 barrels of liquids per day and 279 million standard cubic feet of natural gas per day in 2021.

The AOG 2022 Conference&Exhibition, for its part, will explore recent upstream activities, transformative gas monetization projects and more, as it unites Angolan and international energy industry stakeholders for three days of discussions and deal-making.