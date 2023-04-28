H.E. Mr. Pham Hoang Kim was accredited as the new Ambassador for the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Republic of Seychelles following the formal presentation of his accreditation documents to President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House yesterday morning.

President Ramkalawan welcomed H.E. Ambassador Pham to the shores of Seychelles and congratulated him on his accreditation through which the two nations can continue to work together in areas of common interest.

“Excellency, I would like to congratulate you on your accreditation as the new Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Republic of Seychelles. Vietnam and Seychelles share a long history of friendship, I trust that our cooperation will be strengthened further in fields of mutual interest,” said the President.

Areas of potential cooperation discussed included investment, information technology, culture, tourism, climate change, digitalisation, and the fisheries sectors.

Also present yesterday morning was the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivienne Fock-Tave, Director General Bilateral Affairs Division, Department of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, and Third Secretary, Bilateral Affairs Division, Foreign Affairs Department, Mr. James Carpin.