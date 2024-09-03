The bilateral relations and cooperation between Indonesia and Sudan continue to improve, including cooperation in the health sector.

In this regard, the Indonesian Minister of Health Budi Gunadi Sadikin and the Sudanese Minister of Health Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim Awadalla on Tuesday, September 3, 2024 held a bilateral meeting within the framework of the 2nd Indonesia Africa Forum in Bali.

The Indonesian Minister of Health expressed his gratitude for the presence of the Sudanese Minister of Health and Sudan's participation in the 2nd IAF event.

In his response, the Sudanese Minister of Health expressed his desire to increase cooperation with Indonesia in the health sector.

The meeting also discussed and signed the MoU on Health Cooperation between Indonesia and Sudan, which includes health support, exchange of experts, and cooperation in pharmaceuticals and medicines.

On the occasion of the 2nd IAF, the Sudanese Minister of Health also met with Sudanese entrepreneurs who attended the Indonesian product exhibition - IAF.