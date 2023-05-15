BI-Technologies, an Egyptian company specialized in software and digital solutions in the Middle East and North Africa region, announced its participation in GITEX Africa - Morocco (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), which will be held from 31 of May -2nd of June 2023 under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, under the authority of the Ministry of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform. The company eagerness to participate in the exhibition is due to its great importance in providing more selling opportunities and the chance to present its latest digital solutions and services that it provides to different sectors in Egypt, Africa and the Middle East, as it is one of the promising sectors in the markets worldwide.

Tamer Maher, founder and managing director of BI-Technologies, said that GITEX Africa exhibition represents the first international project for the largest technological event in the world and serves as a gateway that provides companies with an opportunity to promote their technical solutions in the technology market in Africa, whose investments exceed billions of dollars and expected to grow from $115 billion to $712 billion by 2050. Maher praised the choice of Morocco to hold the exhibition as it is the fifth largest economy in Africa and ranks third among all African countries in the ease of doing business index issued by the World Bank.

Maher added that it is a golden opportunity for BI-Technologies to meet international market players and customers and to showcase the company’s leading solutions and applications that activate financial inclusion and digital transformation to keep pace with the requirements of the times, and these specialized solutions are suitable for the food industry and distribution sector. The company offers a range of solutions including software to control sales and the work of delegates remotely, through the Sales Buzz application. In addition, it has the Fleet Control program, which helps with following up on transport trucks. The company also has solutions such as Roadnet, which is an integral part of managing Field service through planning, implementation and iteration on the roads to achieve a balance between customer service and the unique needs of the business while maintaining the safety and security of drivers, assets and the company’s brand. In addition, there is also a Payment Processing program that helps in processing the payment system for food and consumer goods companies in cooperation with Fawry FMCG, E-invoicing solutions, other Microsoft solutions for enterprise resource management (ERP) through Microsoft Dynamics 365.

BI-Technologies is participating in the GITEX Africa 2023 exhibition, which will be held from May 31 to June 2 in Bab Jdid - Yarmouk Boulevard in Marrakech - Morocco, with the participation of more than 900 local and international exhibitors, 20,000 global buyers and 125 government delegations.