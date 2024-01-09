Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Tripoli, Libya


The Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the Social Media Awards, PPTM 2024 on 8 January 2024 awarded the "Best Growth Mission" award to the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, Libya.

The Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli would like to express its thanks to all Indonesian citizens in Libya and Indonesia, Friends of Indonesia in Libya including Libyan entrepreneurs and Libyans graduating from Indonesia and all parties who have subscribed, shared, liked and supported the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli's social media so that it received the "Best Growth Mission" award.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Tripoli, Libya.