Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus


On April 9, 2023 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Sergei Terentiev met with the Minister of Manpower of the Arab Republic of Egypt Mr. Hassan Shehata.

The parties discussed topical issues and promising areas of cooperation between Belarus and Egypt in the field of labour relations and development of human resources.

Special attention was paid to the interaction and mutual support of the two countries on international platforms, in particular, in the International Labour Organization.

