On March 18, 2024 the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Sergei Terentiev, met with the Head of the Egyptian Commercial Service – First Undersecretary of the Minister of Trade and Industry of Egypt, Yahya El-Wathik Bellah.
The parties reviewed the progress in implementing the agreements reached during the seventh meeting of the Belarusian-Egyptian Joint Trade Commission, held in Cairo (Egypt). An algorithm for joint actions in organizing activities of institutional bodies of bilateral cooperation in 2024 has been determined.
Also discussed expanding interaction between Belarus and Egypt in the trade and economic sphere and in the field of industrial cooperation.