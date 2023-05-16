Becare.ma, the first 100% digital platform for nursing care and well-being at home in Morocco, is delighted to announce its presence at GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/), taking place in Marrakech from May 31st to June 2nd, 2023, representing African startups participating in the Orange Fab acceleration program.

As an exhibitor at this prestigious event, Becare.ma will have the opportunity to showcase its innovative solutions for nursing care and well-being at home.

GITEX Africa 2023 is a unique platform that brings together key players in the technology sector in Africa. This event provides an exceptional opportunity for networking, knowledge sharing, and discovering the latest technological trends and innovations.

As pioneers in our field, we take pride in representing Morocco and showcasing our expertise in home care. Our team will be present at Hall 9, stand B-40, where we will be delighted to meet you, discuss your specific needs, and explore collaboration opportunities.

We invite all participants and visitors of GITEX Africa 2023 to visit us and discover how Becare.ma can contribute to improving the quality of home healthcare in Africa.

For more information about our participation in GITEX Africa 2023, please visit our website at https://www.Becare.ma or contact us at contact@becare.ma.

Media Contact:

Abdelali AHBIB

CEO&Co-Founder

Becare.ma

Phone: +212 660 094 594

Email: contact@becare.ma

About Becare.ma:

Becare.ma is the leading home care platform in Morocco, offering a comprehensive range of nursing care and physiotherapy services. Our mission is to make access to nursing care, hygiene, and well-being at home easy and accessible for everyone, regardless of age, situation, or condition.