The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is certain that Ghana’s comprehensive grasp of digital innovation within her public sector space will create jobs and remain a key driver of economic growth.

He believes that with the ability of digital transformation being key to unlocking new levels of efficiency, transparency, and accountability within our public institutions, leveraging digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, data analytics and blockchain, can streamline bureaucratic processes, improve decision making and enhance the overall effectiveness of government operations.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the 11th Annual Conference of Chairpersons of Governing Boards/Councils, Chief Directors, and Chief Executives of the Ghana Public Services held on Wednesday, 22nd May 2024 at the Rock City Hotel, Kwahu Nkwatia.

With Ghana committing to investing in digital infrastructure and connectivity, to bridge the digital divide and make sure that every Ghanaian has access to affordable and reliable internet services, by expanding broadband coverage, promoting digital literacy programmes, and supporting the development of local content and applications, Ghana can empower her citizens to participate fully in the digital economy and reap the benefits of the fourth industrial revolution.

It is for this reason, President Akufo-Addo noted, that I'm particularly happy that during my tenure of office, my government has embarked on an unprecedented agenda, of digitalising the business processes of the public services of Ghana, processes which are being championed by the Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, the NPP's excellent candidate for the forth coming 2024 presidential election, and by the grace of God, the next president of Ghana.

Aside Vice President Bawumia’s exemplary efforts, President Akufo-Addo also applauded the Senior Presidential Advisor, the Honourable Yaw Osafo Maafo, “for working with the Public Services Commission and other state agencies, to digitalise the process leading to the acquisition and renewal of services like passports, driving licenses, birth and death registrations, national identification cards ie ghana cards, national health insurance cards, and all other tax related documents of the Ghana Revenue Authority in record time and in the comfort of your homes, offices and even remote locations.”

He described the flexibility, convenience and cost management benefits digitalization brings to citizens as critical and enormous hence charged public services organisations to “improve our services through digital transformation, so we can deliver unmatched customer experience, to service users.”

“It is the vision of my government to reposition Ghana's public sector, to embrace this digital transformation for higher efficiency, because this is one clear route through which our economy can become stronger and more robust,” he added.

He charged them to take this opportunity to appeal to all Chairpersons of Governing Boards and Councils, Chief Directors and Chief Executives of Ghana's Public Services, to welcome and initiate actions to mainstream digitalisation of business processes in the public services.

“Two to three years ago, the coalition of external forces, in the form of the COVID 19 pandemic, and the effects of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, meant that our economy found itself in considerable difficulties. We had to go to the International Monetary Fund, to repair in the short term our public financing, and restore our balance of payments, while we continue to work on the medium to long term structural changes that are at the heart of our goal of constructing a resilient developed Ghanaian economy,” he pointed out.

Since then, he continued, “our nation's economy has turned the corner, and in the words of the IMF mission chief for Ghana, "the worst is over for Ghana". By maintaining macroeconomic stability, ensuring debt sustainability, and building the groundwork for faster, and more inclusive growth, we are working to rebuild domestic and international investor confidence, once again, in the economy,” he continued.