The 19th edition of the Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa camp tipped off at the American International School of Johannesburg (AISJ) in South Africa this morning.

Forty girls and 40 boys from more than 25 African countries – including 19 NBA Academy Africa and NBA Academy Women’s Camp Africa 2022 prospects – participated in skills development stations and evaluation games, with the female campers also taking part in a Her Time to Play seminar led by NBA Africa leadership and WNBA legends.

Following the on-court activities, the NBA delegation visited Nelson Mandela Children's Hospital and donated medical and rehabilitation equipment for the Burns Unit. The visit was led by NBA Africa CEO Victor Williams, NBA Africa Head of Strategy and Operations George Land, four-time WNBA champion Sheryl Swoopes and 2011 NBA champion Ian Mahinmi.

The BWB Africa 2023 camp continues today with morning skills sessions led by NBA and WNBA current and former players and coaches, followed by a court unveiling in the Alexandra Township in the afternoon.

Please find the images from the first day of the camp here (https://apo-opa.info/3OlkCBc) (Please credit NBAE/Getty Images).