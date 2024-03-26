Tickets on Sale Now at BAL.NBA.com and Tazkarti.com; Fans Can Save Up to 35% On Group Packages; Fans Can Watch All Games Live on the NBA App (https://apo-opa.co/43eJtgR), NBA.com, BAL.NBA.com and the BAL’s YouTube Channel (https://apo-opa.co/3twvshm); Games Will Reach Fans in 214 Countries and Territories in 17 Languages.

The Basketball Africa League (BAL) today announced ticket sales information for the league’s Nile Conference group phase, which will tip off on Friday, April 19, 2024, at the Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo, Egypt. The Nile Conference group phase will feature home team and defending champion Al Ahly (Egypt), first-time BAL participants Al Ahly (Libya) and Bangui Sporting Club (Central African Republic) and two-time BAL participant City Oilers (Uganda).

Tickets for the games in Cairo are on sale now at BAL.NBA.com and Tazkarti.com. Single tickets for the Nile Conference group phase start at 75 EGP. Fans can benefit from a 20% discount by getting a Conference pass to watch all games of the home team Al Ahly (Egypt). Fans who purchase tickets can watch the home team play on every game day, including the weekends. Fans will also have free access to the BAL Fan Zone at the Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex. Group ticket purchases of 10 or more tickets can be made through Tazkarti by calling 15355. Fans can save up to 35% off single ticket prices for group packages by emailing BalTickets@thebal.com.

“We are super excited to welcome our passionate fans in Egypt, from across Africa and around the world for the third consecutive BAL Nile conference games in Cairo,” said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall. “We will build on the momentum from our inaugural Kalahari Conference group phase which saw nearly 25,000 fans attend the games in Pretoria. We encourage our fans in Egypt to purchase single, multi-game or group ticket packages, where they will be treated to topflight professional basketball and a uniquely African entertainment experience.”

The 2024 BAL Nile Conference group phase opener will feature first-time BAL participants Al Ahly (Libya) taking on fellow newcomers Bangui Sporting Club (Central African Republic) at 4:00 p.m. CAT on Friday, April 19. Home team and defending champion Al Ahly (Egypt) will then take on City Oilers (Uganda) at 7:00 p.m. CAT.

The 2024 BAL season is reaching fans in 214 countries and territories in 17 languages through free-to-air and paid TV broadcast partnerships with the African Union of Broadcasting, American Forces Network (AFN), Canal+, NBA TV, Tencent Video, TSN, TV5 Monde, Visionary TV and Voice of America (VOA), and livestreaming on the NBA App (https://apo-opa.co/43eJtgR), NBA.com, BAL.NBA.com and the BAL’s YouTube Channel (https://apo-opa.co/3twvshm).

The BAL successfully concluded the inaugural Kalahari Conference group phase in Pretoria, South Africa earlier this month, with Morocco’s FUS Rabat Basketball (3 -1) and Angola’s Petro de Luanda (2-2) picking up the first two tickets for the BAL Playoffs and Finals. The Nile Conference group phase will take place from Friday, April 19 – Saturday, April 27 at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo. The Sahara Conference group phase will take place from Saturday, May 4 – Sunday, May 12 at the Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal. The top two teams from each conference and the top two third-place teams from across the three conferences will travel to Kigali, Rwanda for four seeding games followed by an eight-game single-elimination Playoffs and Finals from Friday, May 24 – Saturday, June 1 at BK Arena.

BAL Season 4 Nile Conference Hype Video (Credit: Basketball Africa League) (https://apo-opa.co/4atgHvh)