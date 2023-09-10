Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain


The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Bahrain’s sympathy and solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco regarding the victims of the earthquake that struck a number of Moroccan regions and provinces, which led to the death and injury of hundreds of people and major destruction of buildings and property.

It expresses deep condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people, and wishes those injured a speedy recovery.

