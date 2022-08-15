The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain offers condolences to the Government of the brotherly Arab Republic of Egypt, its people, and to the families of the victims of the fire that broke in Abu Sifin church in Giza. The Ministry stresses the sympathy and solidarity of the Kingdom with Egypt in this tragedy, wishing speedy recovery for the ones injured.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of The Kingdom of Bahrain - Cairo, Egypt.
Bahrain offers condolences to Egypt over victims of church fire
August 15, 2022