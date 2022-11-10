Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, lauded the great success of the Arab Republic of Egypt in hosting the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), and the Middle East Green Initiative summit (MGI) in its second edition in Sharm El-Sheikh.
He extended the heartfelt congratulations of the Kingdom of Bahrain and its appreciation to Egypt for hosting the conference and the great attention paid to the Kingdom’s delegation and all participants, wishing them further success.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs praised the fruitful participation of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on behalf of His Majesty the King, in COP27 and MGI.
He added that the Kingdom looks forward to the United Arab Emirates hosting COP28 in November 2023.