The Kingdom of Bahrain expresses its concern and deep regret over the armed clashes that took place yesterday in Tripoli, which threatens the security and safety of Libyan citizens and exposes the country to great danger, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

The Kingdom of Bahrain calls on the Libyan parties to stop armed clashes, prevent bloodshed and any further escalation.

It also calls for pursuing political dialogue to resolve the differences between the two parties to the conflict, work to preserve Libyan interests, and achieve the aspirations of its brotherly people for peace and prosperity.

The Kingdom also reiterates its position in support of Libya in a manner that preserves its sovereignty, security and stability.